Can you help? Normal police looking for 2 retail theft suspects

NORMAL — Normal police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a retail theft investigation.
Two photos were posted to the department Facebook page Wednesday morning featuring two people at Hobby Lobby, 306 Towanda Avenue in Normal.
One person has red-orange hair and the other has purple hair and wears black framed glasses.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Anyone with information related to this retail theft or the suspects is asked to contact Officer Joe Benner at 309-454-9535 or jbenner@normal.org.
The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:
James E. Ferguson
Terry Len Jackson
Robin Sue Colon
Courtney M. Kinard
Marquaysha J. Brooks
Christopher A. Johnson
Brandon Scott Missel
Eric R. Covington
Davon L Ruffin
Adolfo Flores
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Star Jones
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Gene Jones
Jacob Tempel
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.