Can you help? Normal police looking for 2 retail theft suspects

NORMAL — Normal police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a retail theft investigation.

Two photos were posted to the department Facebook page Wednesday morning featuring two people at Hobby Lobby, 306 Towanda Avenue in Normal.

One person has red-orange hair and the other has purple hair and wears black framed glasses.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone with information related to this retail theft or the suspects is asked to contact Officer Joe Benner at 309-454-9535 or jbenner@normal.org.

The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.