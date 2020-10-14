 Skip to main content
Can you help? Normal police looking for 2 retail theft suspects
Can you help? Normal police looking for 2 retail theft suspects

NORMAL — Normal police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a retail theft investigation.

Two photos were posted to the department Facebook page Wednesday morning featuring two people at Hobby Lobby, 306 Towanda Avenue in Normal.

One person has red-orange hair and the other has purple hair and wears black framed glasses.

Anyone with information related to this retail theft or the suspects is asked to contact Officer Joe Benner at 309-454-9535 or jbenner@normal.org.

