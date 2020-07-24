You are the owner of this article.
Cannabis charges filed against Chicago man in McLean County
BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago man faces drug charges in McLean County.

Dion D. Robinson, 22, is charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis, accused of having 500-2,000 grams on Friday.

He was released on a $50,035 personal recognizance bond. An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 4.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

