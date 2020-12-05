 Skip to main content
Car damaged by gunfire south of downtown Bloomington
Car damaged by gunfire south of downtown Bloomington

Police

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are investigating a report of gunfire that damaged a car Friday night near Woodhill Towers in Bloomington.

Police were called about 7 p.m. to the 800 block of South East Street, which is near the intersection with Wood Street.

Initial police reports indicated a car was damaged but no one was injured. 

Police continued to investigate late Friday, and additional information was not available.

Crime Stoppers' latest cases

Contact Roger Miller at (309) 820-3233. Follow Roger Miller on Twitter: @pg_rmiller

