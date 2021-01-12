Carla Barnes named first Black woman to serve as judge in 11th Judicial Circuit Court

“I have been with the Public Defender’s Office for 19 years and serving the indigent clients of McLean County has been a highlight of my career,” she said. “I was appointed as Chief Public Defender six years ago and I enjoyed serving clients in that capacity. Now another opportunity has presented itself and I will do my best to serve the residents of the 11th Judicial Circuit.”

Her appointment as an at-large circuit court judge will take effect Feb. 11 and end Dec. 5, 2022 when the vacancy will be filled by the person elected in the November 2022 general election.

Barnes serves as a board member of the Juvenile Justice County and is an active member of the McLean County veterans court and drug court. She was appointed by former Gov. Bruce Rauner to the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority in 2017 and reappointed by Gov. J. B. Pritzker in 2020.

“Considering her diverse background and her experience in the courtroom, I am confident that she will be an excellent member of the judiciary,” Garman said.