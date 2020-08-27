Carlock man accused of shoving a Danvers officer

BLOOMINGTON — Battery and drug charges are pending against a Carlock man.
Robert J. Auth, 34, is charged with aggravated battery, unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a probable cause statement, Danvers officers were attempting to execute an arrest warrant, related to a DUI charge, when Auth allegedly shoved an officer and tried to run away.
Auth later told police he tried to run because he had cocaine with him, the statement said.
He was jailed in lieu of posting $2,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 18.
A booking photo was not immediately available.
The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:
Brandon T. O'Conner
Adolfo Flores
Randall Lee Patrick
Keith C. Conway
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Darius French
Star Jones
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Kelli Shine
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.