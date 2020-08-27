 Skip to main content
Carlock man accused of shoving a Danvers officer
BLOOMINGTON — Battery and drug charges are pending against a Carlock man.

Robert J. Auth, 34, is charged with aggravated battery, unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a probable cause statement, Danvers officers were attempting to execute an arrest warrant, related to a DUI charge, when Auth allegedly shoved an officer and tried to run away.

Auth later told police he tried to run because he had cocaine with him, the statement said.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $2,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 18.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

