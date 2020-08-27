Carlock man accused of shoving a Danvers officer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Battery and drug charges are pending against a Carlock man.

Robert J. Auth, 34, is charged with aggravated battery, unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a probable cause statement, Danvers officers were attempting to execute an arrest warrant, related to a DUI charge, when Auth allegedly shoved an officer and tried to run away.

Auth later told police he tried to run because he had cocaine with him, the statement said.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $2,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 18.