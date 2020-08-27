 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carlock man charged in Bloomington shooting
0 comments

Carlock man charged in Bloomington shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Criminal charges have been filed against an 18-year-old Carlock man who authorities say shot a person in the foot in July.

Camaeron E. Anderson appeared in custody court Thursday and was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the probable cause statement read by a prosecutor, Anderson is accused of shooting a man in the foot on July 29 in the 100 block of Valley View Circle.

Bloomington officers were called to the area around 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. There they found physical evidence a shooting had occurred in a parking lot outside an apartment building, police said last month.

Shortly after, officers responded to a local hospital where the victim was being treated for a gunshot wound in his foot, injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the statement said.

Footage from a civilian’s dash camera helped police identify suspects in this case, the probable cause statement said.

Prosecutors said the footage shows Anderson reach toward his waistband, raise his hand in a shooting position and begin shooting in the direction of the victim. Muzzle flashes could be seen and returned gunfire could be heard in the video.

Anderson was 17 years old when this shooting occurred and when he was arrested about 5:15 p.m. July 31 in the 100 block of Valley View Circle. However, a motion was filed earlier this week for the case to be heard in adult felony court, according to court records and Bloomington police. 

He was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035 and was ordered not to have contact with the victim named in this case. An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 18.

A booking photo is not available because it was taken upon his arrest when he was a minor.

The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News