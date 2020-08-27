Carlock man charged in Bloomington shooting

Footage from a civilian’s dash camera helped police identify suspects in this case, the probable cause statement said.

Prosecutors said the footage shows Anderson reach toward his waistband, raise his hand in a shooting position and begin shooting in the direction of the victim. Muzzle flashes could be seen and returned gunfire could be heard in the video.

Anderson was 17 years old when this shooting occurred and when he was arrested about 5:15 p.m. July 31 in the 100 block of Valley View Circle. However, a motion was filed earlier this week for the case to be heard in adult felony court, according to court records and Bloomington police.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035 and was ordered not to have contact with the victim named in this case. An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 18.

A booking photo is not available because it was taken upon his arrest when he was a minor.

