 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Carlock man pleads guilty to shoving police officer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON – A Carlock man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday to jail and probation for aggravated battery of a peace officer.

Robert J. Auth, 35, was sentenced to 14 days in the McLean County Detention Facility and 30 months of probation for shoving a Danvers police officer last year.

He was charged in August with aggravated battery of a peace officer, unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, resisting a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Counts two, three and four – drug possession (class 4 felony), drug paraphernalia possession and resisting a peace officer (class A misdemeanors) – were dismissed under a plea agreement.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are some tips for pickpocket prevention.

Auth shoved a Danvers police officer and tried to run away when police attempted to arrest him on a DUI warrant, prosecutors said in August.

Prosecutors said Auth later told police he tried to run because he had cocaine with him.

People are also reading…

Auth was released from custody a day after his bond hearing, posting $2,035 bond.

Robert Auth

Auth
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tuskegee relatives promote vaccines in ad campaign

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News