Carlock man pleads guilty to shoving police officer

BLOOMINGTON – A Carlock man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday to jail and probation for aggravated battery of a peace officer.

Robert J. Auth, 35, was sentenced to 14 days in the McLean County Detention Facility and 30 months of probation for shoving a Danvers police officer last year.

He was charged in August with aggravated battery of a peace officer, unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, resisting a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Counts two, three and four – drug possession (class 4 felony), drug paraphernalia possession and resisting a peace officer (class A misdemeanors) – were dismissed under a plea agreement.

Auth shoved a Danvers police officer and tried to run away when police attempted to arrest him on a DUI warrant, prosecutors said in August.

Prosecutors said Auth later told police he tried to run because he had cocaine with him.

Auth was released from custody a day after his bond hearing, posting $2,035 bond.

