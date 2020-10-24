Central Illinois man douses drapes and girlfriend in lighter fluid but only catches himself on fire, police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man that sprayed his girlfriend’s bedroom curtains — and her — with lighter fluid before trying to set them both ablaze, only succeeded in setting himself on fire before the girlfriend quickly patted out the flames.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said officers had responded to an abruptly cut-off 911 call Wednesday afternoon from the 51-year-old girlfriend. The affidavit said she had only just managed to blurt out her address before her 48-year-old boyfriend had grabbed the phone and hurled it across the street.
Police Officer John Doswell said the woman had answered the door wearing a shirt that was “wet and also smelled strongly of lighter fluid.”
She then took police through to her bedroom where they saw the curtains had been ripped off the wall and doused with lighter fluid.
Doswell said the woman described her boyfriend of 24 years making several attempts to ignite the drapes, having splashed them and herself with the highly flammable fluid.
“However, he never set her or the curtains on fire,” added Doswell. “She stated that he briefly set himself on fire but she patted it out right away.” No mention was made in the affidavit of why the man had allegedly acted in the way he did.
He had been arrested later and booked on preliminary charges of domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
