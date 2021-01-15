Central Illinois police leaders thank residents for support after criminal justice reform bill passes General Assembly

Rick Bleichner, police chief in Normal, said he was disappointed, believing it was rushed through in this legislative session. Lawmakers “missed an opportunity to come together with law enforcement and advocates alike,” Bleichner said, adding that had there been more collaboration they probably could have improved upon the bill.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has indicated he will sign the legislation.

The Bloomington chief agreed that changes in policy, practice and procedure can and should be made in law enforcement but said he believes some aspects of this bill will make officers’ jobs more difficult and could put crime victims at risk. The elimination of cash bail “can put a victim in greater peril as well as the mental feeling of ‘I’m safe now’ may be gone,” Scott said. “We’re very concerned for the victims of crime.”

Ford County Sheriff Mark Doran said he believes everyone will be affected by this bill "in one form or another."

“It will embolden the career criminals of our society to take advantage of situations this new criminal justice reform bill now creates," he said in a letter sent to local media. "It will cause law enforcement officers to be hesitant at the blink of an eye decision that needs to be made for the preservation of their lives or the lives of others.”