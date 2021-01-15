Central Illinois police leaders thank residents for support after criminal justice reform bill passes General Assembly

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois law enforcement leaders spoke up Friday, thanking citizens for their support but also criticizing the recent passage of a criminal justice reform bill in the Illinois General Assembly.
The sweeping legislation, House Bill 3653, will end the cash bail system, mandate every police officer in the state be equipped with a body camera by 2025, require every officer to be certified by the state, and establishes use-of-force regulations that ban chokeholds and restraints that inhibit breathing. Defendants can still be detained before trial if they're deemed a flight risk or a risk to the community, as determined by a judge.
The measures were narrowly passed as the clock ticked down on the lame-duck session. If Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the bill, the end of cash bail will take effect Jan. 1, 2023.
The package, led by the Legislative Black Caucus, took root in the aftermath of several high-profile police-involved deaths.
“With the implementation of these provisions, we hope to prevent tragedies like the ones we’ve seen in the past several years,” said Senator Patricia Van Pelt, D-Chicago. “The deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, the violation of Anjanette Young — all situations that could have been avoided with such legislation in place.”
But Livingston County Sheriff Tony Childress said law enforcement and labor groups, state attorneys, and victim’s rights organizations were not allowed a seat at the table.
"Severely limiting law enforcement officers’ ability to defend themselves and opening them up to personal civil liability for actions they take while on the job, is just downright wrong.”
“There is probably not a police administrator in the state that doesn’t agree that there needs to be some sort of criminal justice reform,” Sandage said. “However, it is something where both sides need to sit down and find what is best for the community and what is still going to keep the community safe. That’s the way to go about it, rather than try to rush it through during a lame-duck session.”
Greg Scott, interim chief for the Bloomington Police Department, said law enforcement groups should have played a larger role in the development of legislation. After conversations with other local police leaders, Scott said, “We disagree with a lot of the changes that are there, but at the same time we don't disagree that there’s always changes that need to be made.”
Some issues addressed in the bill, including a statewide use-of-force policy, were already in discussion with law enforcement, but Scott said the bill sponsors did not bring those conversations to police soon enough. Scott said the Black Caucus began working on this bill after Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in May, “and that would have been a good time to start talking to law enforcement.”
In his letter to citizens, Sandage asked for open dialogue with legislators.
“Although we do not agree with a majority of this legislation and had asked for open and honest dialogue to discuss and come up with a bill that accomplishes reform and safety, the Democratic Black Caucus felt the need to force this through the lame duck session,” Sandage wrote. “What is perceived to be good for the Chicago area is not always good statewide and it is time that downstate Illinois quits paying the price for the sins and social ills of Chicago and Cook County."
In a letter posted Friday morning, DeWitt County Sheriff Mike Walker said many of the concerns regarding this bill is “legislators' refusal to have meaningful discussions with law enforcement.”
Walker said he believes this bill and the “unfunded mandates that are included in this legislation” will make communities less safe and increase the financial burden on local taxpayers.
Rick Bleichner, police chief in Normal, said he was disappointed, believing it was rushed through in this legislative session. Lawmakers “missed an opportunity to come together with law enforcement and advocates alike,” Bleichner said, adding that had there been more collaboration they probably could have improved upon the bill.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has indicated he will sign the legislation.
The Bloomington chief agreed that changes in policy, practice and procedure can and should be made in law enforcement but said he believes some aspects of this bill will make officers’ jobs more difficult and could put crime victims at risk. The elimination of cash bail “can put a victim in greater peril as well as the mental feeling of ‘I’m safe now’ may be gone,” Scott said. “We’re very concerned for the victims of crime.”
Ford County Sheriff Mark Doran said he believes everyone will be affected by this bill "in one form or another."
“It will embolden the career criminals of our society to take advantage of situations this new criminal justice reform bill now creates," he said in a letter sent to local media. "It will cause law enforcement officers to be hesitant at the blink of an eye decision that needs to be made for the preservation of their lives or the lives of others.”
Doran said the bill puts more stress on “an already stressful profession” and could bring about “violence, chaos and death.”
Logan County Sheriff Mark Landers’ letter to his residents shares the sentiments made by other law enforcement leadership, saying the bill “will make our communities less safe while also putting more of a financial burden on our local taxpayers.”
Scott and Bleichner both said at this point, they can only wait and see how this plays out, how the changes will be implemented if Pritzker signs the bill.
“We’ll continue to do this job to the best of our ability for our citizens,” Scott said, adding that they work in a “noble profession.” “We’re made up of people who want to help people.
“We will do what we can, we’ll adapt and we’ll continue to do the job to the best of our ability for our community,” he continued.
In a letter to McLean County residents posted on social media Friday morning, Sandage thanked the citizens for the “overwhelming support that has been shown to my office and employees over the past several days regarding House Bill 3653.”
The DeWitt sheriff also thanked those who showed “an outpouring of support” for his office and law enforcement on social media and through phone calls and messages.
“I want to assure the citizens of DeWitt County that despite efforts to defund the police, my office will continue to provide the quality and professional service that we have always strived to provide,” Walker said.
Landers thanked Logan County residents for their support and said, “I want you to know that the men and women of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office will continue to show up to work every day and provide professional service despite these overt attempts at defunding and replacing law enforcement within our communities.
"We are proud to be an integral part of this community," Landers continued. "We are proud of the mutual respect and lasting partnerships we have fostered. Most of all, we are proud to serve in the communities where we live and raise our families."
Doran thanked state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, state Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, and other lawmakers who voted against the reform bill.
“For those like (Barickman and Bennett) that took the difficult stand to publicly support law enforcement, we certainly thank you,” Doran said. “We human beings in law enforcement will still be out there in your community’s doing our best to protect and serve all of you.”
Sandage said over the weekend, he had several conversations with local elected legislators and thanked them for their unanimous, unwavering support.
“I can tell you that some of our surrounding counties do not have the level of law enforcement support that we enjoy,” he wrote.
Bleichner also said his department appreciated the support from the community and state legislators.
The Pantagraph's Top 10 crime stories of 2020
The Pantagraph's top 10 crime stories of 2020
Statistics may tell us that crime, overall, dropped somewhat in Central Illinois in 2020, with the exception of domestic violence cases. COVID-19 may have had something to do with a perceived drop in such categories as armed robberies, but still, the criminal damage done in the span of one week - May 31 - June 6, outweighed previous years. Several Twin City businesses were looted and 11 Normal Police cars were damaged in the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
In response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, civil unrest kept first responders busy on the last day of May and through the first …
Police said a 20-year-old man died and two other men were in critical condition after they were shot Oct. 12 in the 1600 block of Iowa Street …
Dewon Griffin, 19, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon i…
On May 31, a crowd estimated at 1,000 gathered for a peaceful rally outside the McLean County Law and Justice Center. After the rally, some pa…
Shaun A. Kink, 34, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. January 15, Bloomington police said.
What a year for Don Whalen. Convicted of killing his father, he served 28 years in prison before the conviction was vacated by the 4th Appella…
Police are investigating three shootings that were reported Aug. 19, leaving one man injured.
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the foot on July 28. Officers were sent to 115 Valley View Circle for a call of shots fired a…
Police are continuing to investigate after a man was shot in the foot in Bloomington. Police were called to the 700 block of East Monroe Stree…
A man shot in Bloomington early Wednesday was being treated for what are thought to be life-threatening injuries at OSF HealthCare Saint Franc…
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow