Champaign man faces meth charges in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON – A Champaign man has been charged in McLean County with possessing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver it.

Brant R. Knowles, 19, is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, a class 2 felony, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a class 3 felony.

Court documents show that he had less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine Tuesday.

Knowles was released from custody on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 17.

Brant R. Knowles

Brant R. Knowles, 19, of Champaign, is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, a class 2 felony, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a class 3 felony.

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
