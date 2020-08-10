You are the owner of this article.
Champaign man released after police say he hit an officer with traffic cone
Champaign man released after police say he hit an officer with traffic cone

BLOOMINGTON — A Champaign man faces battery charges involving an officer in McLean County.

Davonte C. Crabb, 26, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery, accused of throwing a traffic cone at a Bloomington police officer, striking him with the cone Sunday.

He is also charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

Crabb was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 11.

The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:

 

Davonte Crabb

Crabb

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

