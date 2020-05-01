Charges dismissed against man tied to 2019 Bloomington shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Authorities have dismissed charges against a Bloomington man initially charged in connection with a 2019 shooting incident on the city's southwest side.

Dominique Atwater was cleared of all charges after prosecutors said he acted in self defense, court records said Thursday.

The incident occurred in August 2019 at an apartment complex along Springfield Road. Charges remain in place against Khawaunis K. Haynes, 20, who was charged with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon. Two people were injured.