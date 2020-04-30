Charges dismissed against man tied to 2019 shooting

BLOOMINGTON — Authorities have dismissed charges against a Bloomington man initially charged in connection with a 2019 shooting incident on the city's southwest side.
Dominique Atwater was cleared of all charges after prosecutors said he acted in self defense, court records said Thursday.
The incident occurred in August 2019 at an apartment complex along Springfield Road. Charges remain in place against Khawaunis K. Haynes, 20, who was charged with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon. Two people were injured.
Atwater was identified as having driven the victims to the hospital, according to initial accounts. On Thursday, the state's attorney's office dropped charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery, reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon, saying he had acted in self defense.
081419-blm-loc-4shootings
Solving a puzzle
081419-blm-loc-2shootings
081419-blm-loc-3shootings
081419-blm-loc-5shootings
081419-blm-loc-6shootings
081419-blm-loc-7shootings
081419-blm-loc-8shootings
081419-blm-loc-9shootings
081419-blm-loc-10shootings
081419-blm-loc-11shootings
081419-blm-loc-12shootings
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.