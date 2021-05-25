Charges filed in Bloomington killing

BLOOMINGTON — An 18-year-old man is in custody Tuesday, charged in connection with a fatal shooting reported two months ago in Bloomington.
Kentrell D. Brown, formerly of Bloomington, is charged with three counts of murder in the death of Natwan Nash, who died from multiple gunshot wounds March 7 in the 2400 block of Clearwater Avenue in Bloomington.
The McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office issued the arrest warrants Monday and Brown was served the warrants Tuesday while he was being held on unrelated offenses in the Olmsted County Jail in Rochester, Minnesota.
Brown, who resides in Rochester, is still in Olmsted County custody, and details regarding his extradition to McLean County were not available, according to a statement from Bloomington police.
His bond is set at $3 million with 10% to apply, which means he would have to pay $300,000 plus a bond fee to be released.
Nash, 26, was found dead with gunshot wounds in a Bloomington apartment when Bloomington police responded to Clearwater at about 6:50 p.m. on March 7.
At the time of his death, Bloomington spokesman John Fermon said no reports of shots fired had been made in the area.
Anyone with information related to Nash’s death is asked to contact Det. Jeff Engle at 309-434-2371 or jengle@cityblm.org; Det. Jared Roth at 309-434-2379 or jroth@cityblm.org; or the Bloomington Police Department dispatch at 309-820-8888.
This was the second fatal shooting in Bloomington this year, after one woman died and another was critically injured in gunfire Jan. 30 in downtown Bloomington.
The suspect in that shooting, Michael Bakana, 42, of Normal, was charged with three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and two counts of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm. He is accused of killing Mariah C. Petracca, 22, of Bloomington and seriously wounding another woman whose identity has not been released.
