Charges filed in Bloomington killing

BLOOMINGTON — An 18-year-old man is in custody Tuesday, charged in connection with a fatal shooting reported two months ago in Bloomington.

Kentrell D. Brown, formerly of Bloomington, is charged with three counts of murder in the death of Natwan Nash, who died from multiple gunshot wounds March 7 in the 2400 block of Clearwater Avenue in Bloomington.

The McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office issued the arrest warrants Monday and Brown was served the warrants Tuesday while he was being held on unrelated offenses in the Olmsted County Jail in Rochester, Minnesota.

Brown, who resides in Rochester, is still in Olmsted County custody, and details regarding his extradition to McLean County were not available, according to a statement from Bloomington police.

His bond is set at $3 million with 10% to apply, which means he would have to pay $300,000 plus a bond fee to be released.

