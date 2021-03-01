Charleston native appointed acting U.S. Attorney for Central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — Charleston native Douglas Quivey says he looks forward to building relationships with law enforcement and addressing major issues as acting U.S. Attorney for the Central Illinois area.
The office announced on Monday that Quivey has been appointed acting U.S. Attorney for the 46-county federal district, following the resignation of former U.S. Attorney John Milhiser.
Quivey, 55, and now a resident of Springfield, had been the chief assistant in the U.S. Attorney's district office since January 2019.
He also spent time as a federal public defender and his earlier career included time in private practice in Charleston.
On Monday, he said he enjoyed his time working on federal cases, both criminal and civil, while in private practice.
"I like the opportunity to try to make a positive change and impact a slightly broader audience," he said of working in federal courts.
Milhiser had been in the position since 2018 but announced last month that he was resigning at President Joe Biden's request. Biden asked for the resignations of all but two U.S. Attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump.
The choosing of a permanent U.S. Attorney for the Central Illinois District will take place by Senate confirmation after a committee reviews applications and forwards a recommendation to the president.
Quivey said he didn't want to say whether he plans to apply for the job on a a permanent basis. The Central Illinois District stretches across the state from east to west and includes offices in Springfield, Peoria, Rock Island and Urbana.
He said his goals for his time in the position are to build relationships with local police agencies and state's attorneys. He added that it will be vital for the office to work on current major issues for the area, methamphetamine and COVID-19-related fraud.
Quivey graduated from Charleston High School in 1983 and later earned bachelor's and master's degrees in history from Eastern Illinois University.
He spent time in the U.S. Army both before law school and after being recalled following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He retired as a lieutenant colonel after a total of 26 years in the service.
Quivey's time in private practice in Charleston was from 1996-2000. He also had private practices in Urbana and in Springfield before joining the federal court system in 2014.
His parents, Jim and Donnagene Quivey, and his sister, Elizabeth Quivey, still live in Charleston.