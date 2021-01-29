Cheerleader sues Northwestern University, says she was groped and harassed by drunken fans, as officials sought to ‘cover up’ her complaints, lawsuit alleges

“This is not the highlight, by any means, of my life or time at Northwestern but it is certainly the most impactful,” Richardson, 22, said of her experiences. “While there have been extreme detriments and times where I was very sad and hurt by the actions of the university, I am here, I am bringing the lawsuit forward and I’m going to do what is necessary to ensure other young women don’t experience the same thing that I did.”

Bonnevier also coached younger girls. While working at Northwestern, she simultaneously served as the head cheer coach at Lake Zurich High School, according to news articles and state sports records.

Competitive cheerleading records kept by the Illinois High School Association list Bonnevier as the Lake Zurich head coach from 2008 to 2016, leading the team to a state title in 2011. Lake Zurich District 95 confirmed the dates of her employment.

‘Forced to ... parade around men’

Richardson signed up for the cheer team before she moved to Evanston in fall 2018, she said in the interview. After learning about the team online and sending Bonnevier videos of her stunts, Richardson was accepted onto the squad, she said. Richardson transferred to Northwestern after completing her freshman year at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, in the state where she’s lived for much of her life.