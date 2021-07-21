Chestnut man charged with intent to deliver meth in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON – Meth charges have been filed against a Chestnut man in McLean County.
Levi C.M. Collins, 27, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, and two counts of methamphetamine possession.
Collins is accused of possessing 5 to 15 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine on Jan. 14.
A warrant for his arrest was issued April 28 and returned July 20.
He remains jailed in lieu of posting $3,535.
An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 13.
