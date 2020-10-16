 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chicago man charged with cocaine delivery in McLean County
0 comments

Chicago man charged with cocaine delivery in McLean County

{{featured_button_text}}
Nevin Funches

Funches

BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago man faces drug and weapons charges in McLean County.

Nevin D. Funches, 28, is charged with unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and violation of the Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Card Act.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 6.

The latest Crime Stoppers cases:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damage to a Bloomington gambling machine caught on camera

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News