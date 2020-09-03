 Skip to main content
Chicago man charged with cocaine possession in McLean County
BLOOMINGTON — Drug charges are pending against a Chicago man in McLean County.

Javon Height, 30, is charged with unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

He was released Thursday on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 25.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

