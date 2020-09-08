 Skip to main content
Chicago man charged with possessing ammunition in Bloomington
1 comment

Monte Williams

BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago man faces charges involving ammunition in McLean County.

Monte L. Williams, 28, is charged with unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon on Sept. 6 in Bloomington.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $785 and an arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 18.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

