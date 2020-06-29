Chicago man gets 4 years probation for Bloomington robbery

BLOOMINGTON — A 19-year-old Chicago man was sentenced to four years of probation Monday after he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery.
Dwayne M. Bell was charged in January and pleaded guilty in March to aggravated robbery for an incident in which he implied he had a gun and used or threatened force to take money and a key from a person on Dec. 14 in Bloomington.
Two counts of armed robbery, one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of robbery were dismissed when he pleaded guilty.
“This sentence is an opportunity of a lifetime,” said Judge Casey Costigan at the hearing Monday afternoon.
Bell’s uncle De’Angelo Bennett testified he is prepared to take his nephew into his home in St. Charles, Missouri, and help him pursue his GED, secure a job and find mental health and substance treatment.
“I am living proof of what second chances will do for an individual,” Bennett said. “People being on your side is one of the biggest contributors to changing so that’s what I hope for my nephew.”
After Bennett spoke, Bell’s attorney Jennifer Patton asked that Bell be given four years probation for his first adult felony offense.
Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Scarborough asked for an eight-year sentence to the Department of Corrections and said Bell’s criminal history as a juvenile did not make him a good candidate for probation.
Scarborough asked Bennett how he is prepared “to handle a 19-year-old with a history of theft, robbery, acting out against authority.”
“He’s my nephew. I’m not going to give up on him,” Bennett said. “I’m there to help him. I’m going to facilitate a home and an environment where he can succeed.”
Costigan said hearing Bennett “go to bat for” Bell convinced him that the defendant will have structure going forward with probation.
“It’s up to you as to whether you’re going to take advantage of it or not,” Costigan said. “You need to step up and get the job done here.”
