Chicago man in McLean County custody for stealing vehicles
Chicago man in McLean County custody for stealing vehicles

Samuel Harris
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON – A Chicago man remains in McLean County jail custody after allegedly stealing two vehicles.

Samuel Harris, 21, is accused of stealing the keys to a 2019 Lincoln motor vehicle from a storage shelf at the Orangetheory Fitness center in Bloomington on Feb. 3.

He was arrested Feb. 18 at the LA Fitness in Bloomington, where police said he possessed a set of keys for a Chevrolet vehicle stolen from a Chicago LA Fitness the day prior.

Harris was ordered to have no contact with the Orangetheory Fitness in the 1500 block of East Empire Street, Bloomington.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035 and an arraignment is scheduled for March 19.

