Chicago man in McLean County custody for stealing vehicles

BLOOMINGTON – A Chicago man remains in McLean County jail custody after allegedly stealing two vehicles.

Samuel Harris, 21, is accused of stealing the keys to a 2019 Lincoln motor vehicle from a storage shelf at the Orangetheory Fitness center in Bloomington on Feb. 3.

He was arrested Feb. 18 at the LA Fitness in Bloomington, where police said he possessed a set of keys for a Chevrolet vehicle stolen from a Chicago LA Fitness the day prior.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Harris was ordered to have no contact with the Orangetheory Fitness in the 1500 block of East Empire Street, Bloomington.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035 and an arraignment is scheduled for March 19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.