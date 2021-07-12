Chicago man pleads guilty to possessing cocaine in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON – A Chicago man was sentenced to probation in McLean County after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine.

Samuel P. Gentry was charged in April with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine, a class 4 felony. Count one – a class 1 felony – was dismissed.

Gentry was sentenced to 30 months of probation and three days in jail, but he was given credit for three days served in jail.

He was released from the McLean County jail April 5 on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.

