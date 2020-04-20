You are the owner of this article.
Chicago woman, man arrested after drug seizure in Bloomington
Police Lights

BLOOMINGTON — Two people were arrested in Bloomington after police seized more than 324 grams of cannabis and cocaine.

They are being held in the McLean County Jail. Bond information was not available Monday afternoon. The Pantagraph does not name suspects until they are formally charged in court.

Police documents say that about 7:35 p.m. Saturday, an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Washington Street and Euclid Avenue, assisted by additional officers and a K9 unit.

Officers found probable cause to search the vehicle during the stop. They found and seized 64.5 grams of crack cocaine, 5.5 grams of powder cocaine, 207 pills, 254 grams of cannabis and packaging materials.

A 22-year-old Chicago woman faces preliminary charges of manufacture/delivery of 15-100 grams of cocaine; manufacture/delivery of more than 30 grams of methamphetamine; delivery of 100-400 grams of methamphetamine; possession of 100-400 grams of methamphetamine; possession of 15-100 grams of cocaine; possession of more than 200 ecstasy pills; manufacture/delivery of 30-500 grams of cannabis; possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis; obstruction of justice; two McLean County warrants, one for traffic and one for felony; and one Macon County felony warrant.

A 34-year-old Chicago man was arrested on preliminary charges of manufacture/delivery of 15-100 grams of cocaine; manufacture/delivery of more than 30 grams of methamphetamine; delivery of 100-400 grams of methamphetamine; possession of 100-400 grams of methamphetamine; possession of 15-100 grams of cocaine; possession of more than 200 ecstasy pills; manufacture/delivery of 30-500 grams of cannabis; and possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

