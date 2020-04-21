You are the owner of this article.
Chicago woman, man charged after drug seizure in Bloomington
Chicago woman, man charged after drug seizure in Bloomington

Police Lights

BLOOMINGTON — Two people were arrested in Bloomington after police seized more than 324 grams of cannabis and cocaine.

Police documents say that about 7:35 p.m. Saturday, an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Washington Street and Euclid Avenue, assisted by additional officers and a K-9 unit.

Officers found probable cause to search the vehicle during the stop. They found and seized 64.5 grams of crack cocaine, 5.5 grams of powder cocaine, 207 pills, 254 grams of cannabis and packaging materials.

Rosemary Vortes, 22, of Chicago is charged with manufacture/delivery of 15-100 grams of cocaine; manufacture/delivery of 200-600 pills of ecstasy; unlawful delivery of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine; manufacture/delivery of 30-500 grams of cannabis; unlawful possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis; and obstruction of justice.

She was jailed in lieu of posting $20,035.

Darren J. Jackson, 34, of Chicago is charged with manufacture/delivery of 15-100 grams of cocaine; manufacture/delivery of 200-600 pills of ecstasy; unlawful delivery of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine; manufacture/delivery of 30-500 grams of cannabis; and unlawful possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis

He was jailed in lieu of posting $20,035.

