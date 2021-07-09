Chief: Normal officer resigns after DUI charge

NORMAL — A Normal police officer resigned last month amid an internal investigation into her arrest for driving under the influence, Chief Rick Bleichner confirmed to The Pantagraph.

Amanda Street, 41, of Hudson, was charged in April with two counts of DUI, with a BAC of .148. She also is charged with disregarding a stop sign and improper lane usage.

Bleichner said discussions throughout the investigation resulted in a separation agreement in late June between Street and the Town of Normal. The Pantagraph has requested a copy of Street's resignation letter under the Freedom of Information Act.

Street was not immediately available to comment. She is due in court Sept. 8 for a status hearing.

A termination notice dated May 24 and signed by Bleichner detailed the incident, and it cited several violations including abuse of position.

After McLean County Deputy Adrian Walden-Ortiz pulled Street over at about 1:20 a.m. April 2 near Illinois Route 66 and South Jefferson St. in Towanda, he asked Street how much she had to drink, which she did not answer, according to the notice obtained by The Pantagraph.

Ortiz asked Street if she was going to ignore him, to which she responded, “Do you know who I am?”

“He (Ortiz) believed Amanda’s intentions were for him to know that she was a police officer so he would stop his inquiry about her drinking and ‘give her a break’ and let her go,” said the termination notice.

The notice lists 10 Normal police policies that Street was found to have violated, including carrying firearms after consuming alcohol.

Street, who was a school resource officer at Normal Community West High School, was carrying her Walther PPK firearm in her purse in her car, but she said she never brought it inside any bar she attended, the notice said.

“Amanda abused her position because she attempted to use her official position as a police officer to avoid being arrested for DUI,” the notice said. “… Deputy Ortiz believed that Amanda wanted him to know she was a police officer so he would stop his inquiry into her alcohol consumption, and would ultimately let her go, because she was a police officer.”

Other violations included conformance to laws and regulations, intervention, reporting for duty, truthful statements, duty to answer, unbecoming conduct, unsatisfactory performance, and use of alcohol off duty.

