Choices made by defendant, victims turned robbery into homicide in Normal, attorneys say

In his opening statement, Sanborn read from a series of text messages between Gardner and Hart in which they reportedly planned to rob Harrison at his apartment where he lived with his family, using Gardner’s sawed-off shotgun and a handgun taken from Hart’s mother.

Assistant State’s Attorney David Fitt told the jury Harrison could have chosen to stay inside and lock the front door to his mother’s apartment when Gardner and Hart fled the robbery. He also could have let the security door close behind them at the end of the complex’s hallway.

“The defendant took matters into his own hands, the same hands that held his AR-15 semiautomatic rifle when he chose to pursue them out into the hallway,” Fitt said of Harrison, who was 17 at the time.

Gardner was struck by 13 bullets and Hart was struck by eight, and all the wounds were on the backs of the victims’ bodies, Fitt said. In total, 27 shots were fired.

The two victims were found near the bottom of a staircase on the ground floor just inside the building at the Lancaster Heights complex where Harrison lived on the second floor.