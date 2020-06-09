Choices made by defendant, victims turned robbery into homicide in Normal, attorneys say

BLOOMINGTON — Drugs, money, guns and Christopher Harrison’s choice to chase and shoot two men who robbed him at his home led to the men's murder, prosecutors said Tuesday in the opening day of the Normal man’s trial.
Harrison, 20, faces six counts of murder in the deaths of Joseph Gardner, 20, and Reginald Hart Jr., 19, both of Bloomington, who were shot more than 20 times on April 25, 2018, near the entryway of an apartment building along East College Avenue.
Harrison’s defense attorney Kevin Sanborn responded that the choice made by Gardner and Hart to commit armed robbery “ultimately caused their own deaths.”
“Chris gave chase. Chris shot them and when they were shot, they were armed,” Sanborn said. “He killed them, yes. The argument here is about whether he was legally entitled to.”
In his opening statement, Sanborn read from a series of text messages between Gardner and Hart in which they reportedly planned to rob Harrison at his apartment where he lived with his family, using Gardner’s sawed-off shotgun and a handgun taken from Hart’s mother.
Assistant State’s Attorney David Fitt told the jury Harrison could have chosen to stay inside and lock the front door to his mother’s apartment when Gardner and Hart fled the robbery. He also could have let the security door close behind them at the end of the complex’s hallway.
“The defendant took matters into his own hands, the same hands that held his AR-15 semiautomatic rifle when he chose to pursue them out into the hallway,” Fitt said of Harrison, who was 17 at the time.
Gardner was struck by 13 bullets and Hart was struck by eight, and all the wounds were on the backs of the victims’ bodies, Fitt said. In total, 27 shots were fired.
The two victims were found near the bottom of a staircase on the ground floor just inside the building at the Lancaster Heights complex where Harrison lived on the second floor.
“They were dead before police could arrive,” Fitt said. Family members in the courtroom stifled sobs as the attorney described their injuries.
Fitt told the jury Harrison was a drug dealer. Harrison’s older brother, Noah Harrison, testified Tuesday that was why he let Gardner and Hart into the apartment even though he didn’t recognize them.
Chris Harrison “wasn’t shy about being a drug dealer. He was proud of it. He flaunted it on social media,” Fitt said, mentioning the defendant’s Snapchat videos which the state will use as evidence later in the trial.
Gardner and Harrison had made a previous drug deal and an arrangement for selling drugs and later splitting the profits, but “the relationship sours after April 20, 2018,” Fitt said.
Messages read from a text conversation between Gardner and Hart indicate Gardner planned to break their deal and keep everything.
Based on evidence from the crime scene, attorneys and a police witness said the victims stole a gun, money, a backpack, a hat and drugs from Harrison on the night they were killed.
Noah Harrison said that not long after they went to his brother’s bedroom, Gardner and Hart ran out “tripping all over each other,” as Harrison chased them holding “a very large gun.” The commotion pulled his attention from a video game.
Later he identified his brother as the shooter and told police, “The two individuals tried to rob him and so he just killed them.”
Ronald Stoll, a Normal police officer, testified Chris Harrison later exited his apartment with his hands raised.
Harrison's mother, who previously had been sleeping, also walked out holding his girlfriend’s 6-month-old child whom Chris Harrison had been baby sitting.
“This is the worst night of my life. I can’t even watch a baby right,” Chris Harrison said to police, according to an interview transcript read by Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
