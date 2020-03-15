Circuit court limits hearings in Ford, Livingston, Logan, McLean and Woodford counties

BLOOMINGTON — Effective Monday, circuit courts in Ford, Livingston, Logan, McLean and Woodford counties will hear only cases involving criminal felonies, bond hearings, juvenile abuse/neglect, juvenile delinquency cases, petitions to rescind summary suspension and other emergency hearings.

If you do not have a case in one of these categories, court authorities ask you do not come to court.

Other procedural changes will be posted on the Illinois Supreme Court website.

Protocols already had changed at the McLean County Law & Justice Center and at the McLean County Detention Facility until at least April 10 because of COVID-19.

All courthouse school tours have been cancelled, as have all training and education seminars and meetings involving large groups of outside participants. Marriage and civil union ceremonies are limited to the participants and no more than four guests.