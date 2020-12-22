Circuit Judge Scott Drazewski to retire this month

BLOOMINGTON — Public comments are being accepted until Thursday regarding 11th Judicial Circuit Judge Scott Drazewski’s replacement.

He is retiring Dec. 31 after 18 years as a circuit judge and five as an associate judge.

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garmen announced the vacancy Nov. 9. The state Supreme Court will appoint a judge to fill the role until the November 2022 General Election, per the state Constitution.

A judicial screening committee is considering eight candidates who applied: McLean County Public Defender Carla Barnes; attorney Timothy Bass; attorney Danielle Kays; Associate Judge Sarah Duffy; Associate Judge Scott Kording; Associate Judge Amy McFarland; Associate Judge William Workman; and attorney Joseph Foley.

Foley is the ex-husband of Judge Rebecca Foley. The Illinois Courts Commission suspended Drazewski for four months in 2016 over his romantic relationship with Rebecca Foley, who also was censured in the incident.