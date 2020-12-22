Circuit Judge Scott Drazewski to retire this month

BLOOMINGTON — Public comments are being accepted until Thursday regarding 11th Judicial Circuit Judge Scott Drazewski’s replacement.
He is retiring Dec. 31 after 18 years as a circuit judge and five as an associate judge.
Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garmen announced the vacancy Nov. 9. The state Supreme Court will appoint a judge to fill the role until the November 2022 General Election, per the state Constitution.
A judicial screening committee is considering eight candidates who applied: McLean County Public Defender Carla Barnes; attorney Timothy Bass; attorney Danielle Kays; Associate Judge Sarah Duffy; Associate Judge Scott Kording; Associate Judge Amy McFarland; Associate Judge William Workman; and attorney Joseph Foley.
Foley is the ex-husband of Judge Rebecca Foley. The Illinois Courts Commission suspended Drazewski for four months in 2016 over his romantic relationship with Rebecca Foley, who also was censured in the incident.
Joseph Foley also was a defense attorney in a trial that Drazewski presided over, creating a conflict of interest, the commission ruled.
Drazewski was a part of several high-profile cases throughout his career, including the Pam Zimmerman murder trial and the Don Whalen murder case.
He was not immediately available for comment.
The Illinois Supreme Court will make an appointment once the committee receives public input, reviews other information and interviews, and reports its findings to the state Supreme Court. Public comments about the candidates can be sent to 11judicialscreeningcomm2020@gmail.com
The screening committee consists of retired Judge Steve Pacey of Paxton; Catherine Pratt of Bloomington; Millicent Roth of Bloomington; John Kelly of Pontiac; Dr. Jeffrey Lowe of Hudson; Andrea Markert of Bloomington; and Kathy Schmidt of Lincoln.
The 11th Judicial Circuit includes McLean, Ford, Livingston, Logan, and Woodford counties.