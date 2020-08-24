 Skip to main content
Clinton man charged with meth possession
Clinton man charged with meth possession

Thomas Atchison

Atchison

BLOOMINGTON — A Clinton man faces drug charges in McLean County.

Thomas J. Atchison, 34, is charged with unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

He was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond Monday. An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 25.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

