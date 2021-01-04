 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clinton police call off search for hit and run suspect
0 comments
breaking top story

Clinton police call off search for hit and run suspect

{{featured_button_text}}
https://www.google.com/maps/place/S+Quincy+St+%26+W+Main+St,+Clinton,+IL+61727/@40.1526934,-88.9617206,3a,75y,190.54h,90t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sUy0BtNUfM3Czq_2Cl_M2kA!2e0!7i13312!8i6656!4m5!3m4!1s0x880b45683877695d:0xb2defdf175a92fef!8m2!3d40.1526873!4d-88.9617784

CLINTON — The Clinton Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash from Monday afternoon.

Police released a photo asking for help in identifying the car and the driver of a Chrysler PT Cruiser involved, but later announced they had identified the suspect.

Police say the crash at 2:24 p.m. Monday involved a pedestrian near South Quincy and West Main streets. The vehicle was last seen traveling west on Main Street and then north on Grant Street.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Less than an hour after releasing the photo and information, the police released a statement indicating they have identified the driver. No further information was available.

No information was available about injuries to the pedestrian.

Photos: Cleanup from weekend's ice storm begins in Bloomington-Normal

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damage to a Bloomington gambling machine caught on camera

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News