Closing arguments to begin Friday in Allen murder trial in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Closing arguments will begin Friday morning in the murder trial for the Bloomington man charged with fatally shooting a man in April 2019.
Scotty Allen, 19, declined to testify Thursday afternoon when his attorney Phil Finegan presented his defense.
Allen is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Juan Nash, who was killed in the 1200 block of Orchard Road during an outdoor party. He is also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and mob action.
Sgt. Jared Bierbaum, the lead detective for the case, testified he and his team at the Bloomington Police Department reviewed several social media accounts, messages and phone data as part of the investigation.
This included a message from Allen saying he wanted “a full clip,” discussions of a .25 caliber handgun and several phone calls between the defendant and the person he sent the messages to on April 1, 2019 — the day before Nash was killed.
State prosecutors previously said Allen shot Nash for revenge because the defendant blamed Nash’s brother for the death of his friend.
In questioning Bierbaum, Finegan pointed out no digital communication between Allen and Nash’s brother, Kajuan Hobson, could be found.
“The theory of the case is that Scotty killed Juan Nash. … It could have been a lot of different reasons,” Bierbaum said, adding that it was difficult to get a clear picture of what happened that night based on his interviews with witnesses.
Jack McQueen, who supervises the Bloomington Police Department crime and intelligence analysis unit, testified Wednesday the department believes Allen and Hobson are in rival gangs.
Two other men, Exodus Hebert and Amari McNabb, also face murder charges in Nash’s death, but they will be tried separately from Allen at a later date.
Hebert and McNabb were seen with Allen the night Nash died, but a fourth man, who was also present, is not a suspect in Nash’s murder because “I didn’t have anyone at the scene that was willing to give a positive identification for (the other man) nor anyone that would tell me they knew exactly who he was and that he was involved in a shooting,” Bierbaum said.
“I guess I never rule out anything; my evidence has not shown (he was involved) at this time,” he said.
Shan Mei Jones, a forensic scientist who works with Illinois State Police, said Allen’s hands tested negative for gunshot residue, but particles could have been removed physically between the shooting and the test.
“Based on my analysis, I concluded that the subject may not have discharged a firearm with either hand. If the subject did, then the particles were not deposited or removed by activity or were not detected by the procedure,” she said.
Michael Holton, who testified Tuesday, told police he saw Allen shoot Nash and said the two were standing about one foot apart when the gunfire started.
Citing testimony from forensic pathologist Scott Denton, Finegan said Nash’s injuries were not made from close-range gunshots.
Finegan said he believes Holton’s testimony was impeached and shouldn’t be considered credible.
