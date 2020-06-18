Closing arguments to begin Friday in Allen murder trial in Bloomington

Two other men, Exodus Hebert and Amari McNabb, also face murder charges in Nash’s death, but they will be tried separately from Allen at a later date.

Hebert and McNabb were seen with Allen the night Nash died, but a fourth man, who was also present, is not a suspect in Nash’s murder because “I didn’t have anyone at the scene that was willing to give a positive identification for (the other man) nor anyone that would tell me they knew exactly who he was and that he was involved in a shooting,” Bierbaum said.

“I guess I never rule out anything; my evidence has not shown (he was involved) at this time,” he said.

Shan Mei Jones, a forensic scientist who works with Illinois State Police, said Allen’s hands tested negative for gunshot residue, but particles could have been removed physically between the shooting and the test.

“Based on my analysis, I concluded that the subject may not have discharged a firearm with either hand. If the subject did, then the particles were not deposited or removed by activity or were not detected by the procedure,” she said.