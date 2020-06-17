You are the owner of this article.
Coal City man charged with cocaine possession in McLean County
Coal City man charged with cocaine possession in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Cocaine charges are pending against a Coal City man.

Bradley R. Berry, 28, is charged with unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine on Tuesday in Normal.

He was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

Brandon Berry

Berry

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

