Cocaine charges brought against a Normal man

Zachary S. Zwier of the 600 block of Pine Street is charged with unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver; unlawful delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine in Normal; and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine in Bloomington.