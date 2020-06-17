Cocaine charges brought against a Normal man

BLOOMINGTON — A 27-year-old Normal man faces drug charges.
Zachary S. Zwier of the 600 block of Pine Street is charged with unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver; unlawful delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine in Normal; and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine in Bloomington.
Incidents leading to the charges occurred Tuesday, authorities said.
He was jailed in lieu of posting $2,035.
