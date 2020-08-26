 Skip to main content
Cocaine charges filed against Bloomington man
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces cocaine charges.

Andrew B. Darnall, 36, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine and one count of unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver.

He was released on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond Wednesday.

An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 25.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

