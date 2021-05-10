 Skip to main content
Colfax man breaks into wife’s home, ‘repeatedly punched her,’ police say
BLOOMINGTON — A Colfax man remains in McLean County custody on home invasion, burglary and battery charges.

Cortez Gleghorn, 38, entered his wife’s home through a window after she refused to let him inside, as they’re in the middle of divorcing, prosecutors said.

Gleghorn “repeatedly punched” her head, prosecutors said.

He was taken into custody in a nearby parking lot and proceeded to tell police that he intended to kill the victim, his own brother, and a witness, as well as burn down the victim’s home, prosecutors said.

Gleghorn remained jailed without bond pending a domestic violence risk assessment.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim, witness and the location of the alleged incident.

A bond review hearing is set for May 14 and an arraignment is scheduled for May 28.

Cortez Gleghorn

Cortez Gleghorn, 38, is charged with home invasion, burglary, criminal trespass to property, domestic battery and two counts of aggravated battery. 

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
