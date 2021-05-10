Colfax man breaks into wife’s home, ‘repeatedly punched her,’ police say

BLOOMINGTON — A Colfax man remains in McLean County custody on home invasion, burglary and battery charges.

Cortez Gleghorn, 38, entered his wife’s home through a window after she refused to let him inside, as they’re in the middle of divorcing, prosecutors said.

Gleghorn “repeatedly punched” her head, prosecutors said.

He was taken into custody in a nearby parking lot and proceeded to tell police that he intended to kill the victim, his own brother, and a witness, as well as burn down the victim’s home, prosecutors said.

Gleghorn remained jailed without bond pending a domestic violence risk assessment.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim, witness and the location of the alleged incident.

A bond review hearing is set for May 14 and an arraignment is scheduled for May 28.

