Colorado woman jailed in McLean County for possessing stolen vehicle, escaping arrest
Colorado woman jailed in McLean County for possessing stolen vehicle, escaping arrest

BLOOMINGTON – A Colorado woman is accused of possessing a stolen motor vehicle in McLean County.

Terrianne Hiehle, 24, is charged with possessing a Hyundai and with escaping arrest for an incident that occurred Thursday, prosecutors said in court Friday.

Bloomington police responded to a call from a homeowner on Barnacle Lane because a neighbor had told them someone had trespassed on their property.

Upon arrival, police located a vehicle with a missing license plate registration and, after checking the car’s identification number, found that the car was reported stolen in Colorado, prosecutors said.

Police found that Hiehle also had a warrant for her arrest in Colorado for burglary, prosecutors said.

Hiehle exited the residence and was handcuffed and placed in a police car, but she escaped the vehicle while police were speaking with people at the residence, prosecutors said.

She was later found hiding under a trailer at Blue Lane in Bloomington, prosecutors said.

Hiehle was jailed in lieu of posting $15,035 bond and an arraignment is scheduled for March 26.

