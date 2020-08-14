Cook County man faces weapons charges in McLean County

Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Dakane L. Masters, 25, is charged as an armed habitual criminal , a Class X felony, and eight counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

According to the probable cause statement, firearms and ammunition were recovered from Masters’ vehicle after Bloomington police officers conducted a traffic stop in a construction zone on Interstate 55. He was arrested on a warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections and also received two traffic violations.