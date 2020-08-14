You are the owner of this article.
Cook County man faces weapons charges in McLean County
Dakane Masters

Masters

BLOOMINGTON — A Skokie man faces several weapons violations in McLean County.

Dakane L. Masters, 25, is charged as an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony, and eight counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

According to the probable cause statement, firearms and ammunition were recovered from Masters’ vehicle after Bloomington police officers conducted a traffic stop in a construction zone on Interstate 55. He was arrested on a warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections and also received two traffic violations.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $30,035.

Crime Stoppers cases

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

