You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cooksville man held for aggravated domestic battery in Bloomington
0 comments

Cooksville man held for aggravated domestic battery in Bloomington

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Battery charges are pending against a Cooksville man.

Kyle W. Mason, 28, is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving the strangulation of a family or household member, unlawful restraint and misdemeanor domestic battery on July 19.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday with a $150,000 bail bond set at 10% to apply. He was arrested later the same day.

Mason was ordered not to have contact with the victim and Bloomington address named in the case.

He was held without bond Wednesday pending a risk assessment evaluation.

Mason's booking photo was not immediately available.

Crime Stoppers

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News