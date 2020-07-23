Cooksville man held for aggravated domestic battery in Bloomington

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Battery charges are pending against a Cooksville man.

Kyle W. Mason, 28, is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving the strangulation of a family or household member, unlawful restraint and misdemeanor domestic battery on July 19.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday with a $150,000 bail bond set at 10% to apply. He was arrested later the same day.

Mason was ordered not to have contact with the victim and Bloomington address named in the case.

He was held without bond Wednesday pending a risk assessment evaluation.

Mason's booking photo was not immediately available.