Coroner identifies Bloomington man killed in shooting
breaking top story

Coroner identifies Bloomington man killed in shooting

101320-blm-loc-3shooting

A Bloomington police crime scene technician marks evidence after three people were shot in the 1600 block of Iowa St. Monday.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — No arrests have been announced in the fatal shooting that occurred in the 1600 block of Iowa Street in Bloomington on Monday.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said Jaleel D. Johnson, 20, of Bloomington, was pronounced dead at 4:31 p.m. Monday at OSF St. Joseph's Medical Center in Bloomington from a single gunshot wound to the head.

101320-blm-loc-8shooting

A Bloomington police crime scene technician marks evidence after three people were shot in the 1600 block of Iowa St., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

Two other men, a 22-year-old, and a 27-year-old, remain in critical condition. Police responded at about 3:30 p.m. and immediately put up police tape near a residence at the northwest corner of the intersection of Iowa and Euclid Avenue, Bloomington. Police spokesman John Fermon said the victims were in “critical” condition.

101320-blm-loc-11shooting

A Bloomington police officer sets up a perimeter after three people were shot in the 1600 block of Iowa St., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

The 22-year-old man was transported to Carle Hospital in Champaign for his injuries and the 27-year-old man remained in Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

The incident remains under investigation by the Bloomington Police Department and the McLean County Coroner's Office.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

