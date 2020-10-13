Coroner identifies Bloomington man killed in shooting

BLOOMINGTON — No arrests have been announced in the fatal shooting that occurred in the 1600 block of Iowa Street in Bloomington on Monday.
McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said Jaleel D. Johnson, 20, of Bloomington, was pronounced dead at 4:31 p.m. Monday at OSF St. Joseph's Medical Center in Bloomington from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Two other men, a 22-year-old, and a 27-year-old, remain in critical condition. Police responded at about 3:30 p.m. and immediately put up police tape near a residence at the northwest corner of the intersection of Iowa and Euclid Avenue, Bloomington. Police spokesman John Fermon said the victims were in “critical” condition.
Support Local Journalism
The 22-year-old man was transported to Carle Hospital in Champaign for his injuries and the 27-year-old man remained in Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
The incident remains under investigation by the Bloomington Police Department and the McLean County Coroner's Office.
This story will be updated.
101320-blm-loc-6shooting
101320-blm-loc-1shooting
101320-blm-loc-2shooting
101320-blm-loc-3shooting
101320-blm-loc-4shooting
101320-blm-loc-5shooting
101320-blm-loc-7shooting
101320-blm-loc-8shooting
101320-blm-loc-9shooting
101320-blm-loc-10shooting
101320-blm-loc-11shooting
101320-blm-loc-13shooting
101320-blm-loc-12shooting
101320-blm-loc-14shooting
101320-blm-loc-15shooting
101320-blm-loc-16shooting
101320-blm-loc-17shooting
101320-blm-loc-18shooting
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.