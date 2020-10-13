Coroner identifies Bloomington man killed in shooting

BLOOMINGTON — No arrests have been announced in the fatal shooting that occurred in the 1600 block of Iowa Street in Bloomington on Monday.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said Jaleel D. Johnson, 20, of Bloomington, was pronounced dead at 4:31 p.m. Monday at OSF St. Joseph's Medical Center in Bloomington from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Two other men, a 22-year-old, and a 27-year-old, remain in critical condition. Police responded at about 3:30 p.m. and immediately put up police tape near a residence at the northwest corner of the intersection of Iowa and Euclid Avenue, Bloomington. Police spokesman John Fermon said the victims were in “critical” condition.

The 22-year-old man was transported to Carle Hospital in Champaign for his injuries and the 27-year-old man remained in Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.