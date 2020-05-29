Court is back in session

BLOOMINGTON — The partial recess for several court cases is set to expire Monday as the 11th Judicial Circuit courts will resume operations.
“We are starting to rev up the engines, but we are trying to rev them up as safely and as reasonably as we can without being reckless,” said 11th Judicial Circuit Court Chief Judge Mark Fellheimer.
Earlier this month, the Supreme Court informed officials in each circuit they could return to hearing court matters, either in person or remotely, with instructions to allow for appropriate social distancing and limiting the number of people in the courthouse.
The 11th Judicial Circuit is comprised of Ford, Logan, McLean, Livingston and Woodford counties. Each county is authorized to enact policies and procedures tailored to their individual needs and resources.
Several court cases – particularly misdemeanor and traffic cases – have been postponed since mid-March when the shelter-in-place order took effect. Most felony cases moved forward in some fashion, but any cases involving potential jury trials, stalled. It created a logjam of cases to be heard.
“That is a concern and not just here, but nationwide,” Fellheimer said. “We have done a pretty good job of prioritizing the cases that are more urgent. That has been going on since the shutdown. We know that every case is important to every person. But within the confines of that type of importance, we have identified the higher priority cases to be seen.”
One of those would apparently be the murder case of Leila Jackson, accused in the fatal stabbing of Quantez Brown nearly two years ago. In previous court appearances, Jackson’s attorneys have indicated she acted in self-defense. Jackson has a final pre-trial hearing Thursday. The trial is scheduled to start June 8 with jury selection.
“The jury trials that are going are the highest priority that we have to deal with,” Fellheimer said.
Supreme Court rulings have eased restrictions on speedy trial requirements and McLean County Health officials have toured the building to make recommendations about safety.
“Our staff has been fortunate enough to have incredible IT support from the County allowing us to perform an amazing amount of casework remotely,” he said. “While we rotated staff within the office to provide for as much social distancing as possible, we never went to a skeleton crew and the office has remained open throughout the pandemic as court hearings took place daily on, albeit, a much more limited basis than usual. All our attorneys have continued to work assigned cases and understand the workflow desired by each individual judge to move cases to conclusion, be that through a trial or by agreement.”
In anticipation of seating a jury, the jury assembly room – the largest room in the building – has been converted into a courtroom. During trials, the jurors will be spaced out at least six feet apart. Space for the public and media has been reserved. Jurors will deliberate in an actual courtroom instead of the small deliberation room previously used.
No more than two jury trials will be scheduled for the same time and jury selection will be staggered. Previously, 150 jurors were called and scheduled to arrive at the same time. The same number will be called, but arrival times will be staggered throughout the day.
Although serving on juror duty is regarded as a civic duty, nobody will be required to do so, understanding the current conditions, Fellheim added.
“Certainly if people call in and they are scared or are high risk, in almost all cases, they will be granted a deferment,” he said. “We are not going to force anyone to come in for jury service.”
The judges and support staff will be prepared, he said, and all have been practicing social distancing since the shelter-in-place order was announced in mid-March.
“We don’t get together at work as much, everyone stays in their own spaces, and we have restricted the back hallways so that there are limited interactions,” he said. “They wear masks if they go outside of their general work area. We work a lot remotely because we don’t want one of us to get it and take everybody out.”
The judges will rotate but any one of them could be recalled on a moment’s office.
“I think they are ready to get back to whatever we thought was normal,” he said. “We take everyone’s health seriously and we are at play here, too. If people have court, we want to have options. If they can appear remotely, that would be a help. We can teleport someone from their room to a court room and that drops the number of people in the building.”
The capacity of the building on any given day is what concerns Fellheimer. No more than 10 cases per hour will be scheduled in any courtroom.
One issue that Fellheimer and other judges are struggling with, is that defendants are asked to limit their visitors.
“If it is just a status hearing or something routine, we ask that they check with their lawyer to see if they have to appear,” he said. “We are strongly discouraging people from bringing people with them. But, victims have rights to attend hearings, so we are sensitive to that.”
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.