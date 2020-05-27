Courts in McLean County, elsewhere reopen Monday

BLOOMINGTON — Courts in the 11th Judicial Circuit will reopen June 1, with safeguards including social distancing and the number of people appearing before judges.
The circuit includes the counties of McLean, Ford, Logan, Livingston and Woodford. Chief Judge Mark A. Fellheimer entered the order Tuesday.
Protective measures will include:
- Social distancing, including seating; regular courtroom sanitation; staggered court calls; fewer cases called for hearings; and waiving litigant appearances in some circumstances.
- Check your case status before arriving at the courthouse, because some dates and times may be adjusted. Case status and hearing times will be posted on circuit clerk websites.
- Arrive no more than 10 minutes prior to your appointment, and bring only the people directly involved.
- Bring only necessary identification and documents for your case. Bags, backpacks, purses and the like should be avoided, as well as jewelry, watches, shoes containing metal, or any metal on your person.
- Everyone must wear a face covering, and should provide their own if possible. Bring your own hand sanitizer and pens.
- Those entering the courthouse may be asked health-related questions. Entry will be banned for anyone with flu-like symptoms; those directed to quarantine, isolate or self-monitor at home; or anyone in contact with a person that has tested positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting test results.
