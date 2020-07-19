COVID-19 drives down shootings; Bloomington-Normal police focus on removing illegal guns

People in their late teens start to become involved with the shootings, then the department investigates and works with the state’s attorney’s office to achieve convictions in these cases, “which slows it down for a few years,” he said.

In one recent arrest, Donath said, officers believe the suspect was involved with more than 20 shootings.

“You remove a person like that — that’s a big dent on the number of shootings,” he said.

Seeking solutions

Law enforcement leaders say a crucial strategy has been a focus on getting guns out of the hands of people who are not authorized to carry them.

“We’ve made no bones about it — we’ve been as public as we can — that people intent on solving disputes with illegal handguns has resulted in us being intent to remove those people from the community for as long as we can,” he said.

Most of the shooting incidents in Normal involved people who cannot legally possess firearms or who are using stolen firearms, Bleichner said.

“It’s pretty hard to shoot someone if you’re not carrying a gun illegally, so you get to the root cause,” he said. “If you eliminate individuals carrying guns, you’re going to have less shootings.”