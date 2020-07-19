COVID-19 drives down shootings; Bloomington-Normal police focus on removing illegal guns

BLOOMINGTON — Law enforcement leaders are attributing a drop in gun violence during the first six months of 2020 to the coronavirus pandemic and related stay-at-home orders.
An aggressive focus on getting illegally carried guns off the streets also has played a role, according to police chiefs in Bloomington and Normal. Nine gunfire incidents were reported in Bloomington from Jan. 1 to June 30, compared to 19 the year before. Normal had six gunfire incidents, two fewer than the year before. Five people were injured in the shootings between both communities.
“Obviously, COVID pushed a lot of people indoors,” said Bloomington Police Chief Dan Donath. “That minimized people going out (and engaging with this violent behavior) so that was pretty helpful.”
Police and anti-violence advocates say there is more work to be done.
For residents like Cheirstyne McCoy, more progress can’t come fast enough. McCoy held her 1-year-old son, Skyler, in her arms on a recent afternoon as she stood on Tracy Drive.
“This is no place for a kid,” she said.
She was down the block from the area investigators closed off after gunfire punctured the silence of an early May morning. A 25-year-old man was wounded in the incident.
McCoy said she has lived on the south Bloomington street for about a year and has seen plenty of fights, though not all of them escalate to drawing weapons. She doesn’t feel safe there and hopes to move soon.
“You can’t really walk down these sidewalks without being a little sketched out,” she said.
Cycles of violence
No arrests have been made in the May 23 shooting on Tracy Drive. Four arrests have been made in other Bloomington shooting investigations, including Joseph Thornton III, who was charged with attempted first-degree murder this month. He is accused of shooting a man in the early hours of June 3 in the 800 block of East Washington Street.
In 2019, BPD verified 19 gunfire incidents before July, with five people shot and one of those killed. Three men were charged in connection with Juan Nash’s death in April 2019. Scotty Allen was tried in June and convicted of Nash’s murder, while Amari McNabb and Exodus Hebert are scheduled to go to trial in September.
Jack McQueen, who supervises the Bloomington Police Department's crime and intelligence analysis unit, said the decrease in street-level gun violence during this period is “directly attributed to the COVID-19 lockdowns.”
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner agreed the state’s stay-at-home order this spring limited activity in the Twin Cities, but said making arrests makes a difference as well.
“I also think there’s something to be said for having individuals, who were involved with some of the shooting incidents, off the street whether that’s for Bloomington or Normal,” he said. “So I think that plays into it as well.”
In Normal, one shooting, in the 1700 block of School Street, resulted in a person being injured. Dcameron King was charged last month with attempted first-degree murder in that case.
Cathy Crabtree, a Normal resident, said she was in her kitchen in a School Street apartment when she thought she heard firecrackers outside. Once she opened her front door to find police and emergency responders, she realized the sound of gunfire was to blame.
But after 15 years in the same apartment complex, Crabtree said she feels safe in her home and she’s not afraid.
When she first moved in, “every night there were cops,” she said. “I mean they were driving on the sidewalk. I never seen squad cars drive on the sidewalk, and it was terrible.”
These days, Crabtree said, apartment management has things under control and she’s not afraid to talk to her neighbors when she hears any disturbances.
“You just can’t fear,” she said.
The police chiefs said successful investigations play a big part in their work to decrease the number of shootings and the arrests “send a pretty strong message,” Bleichner added.
Donath said he has found gun violence in the Bloomington-Normal area seems to move in cycles.
People in their late teens start to become involved with the shootings, then the department investigates and works with the state’s attorney’s office to achieve convictions in these cases, “which slows it down for a few years,” he said.
In one recent arrest, Donath said, officers believe the suspect was involved with more than 20 shootings.
“You remove a person like that — that’s a big dent on the number of shootings,” he said.
Seeking solutions
Law enforcement leaders say a crucial strategy has been a focus on getting guns out of the hands of people who are not authorized to carry them.
“We’ve made no bones about it — we’ve been as public as we can — that people intent on solving disputes with illegal handguns has resulted in us being intent to remove those people from the community for as long as we can,” he said.
Most of the shooting incidents in Normal involved people who cannot legally possess firearms or who are using stolen firearms, Bleichner said.
“It’s pretty hard to shoot someone if you’re not carrying a gun illegally, so you get to the root cause,” he said. “If you eliminate individuals carrying guns, you’re going to have less shootings.”
Diane White, one of the co-leaders of the McLean County Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said there is more work ahead to keep guns out of the wrong hands.
“It’s just huge, and even though it may be less locally, it’s gotten so much more nationally since the COVID-19 especially,” she said, adding that they work together with several community partners in focusing on safety, legislation and supporting survivors.
"We are not anti-gun, but we are anti-gun violence.”
Knapp said he hopes to focus on outreach to kids through youth organizations as part of an approach to reducing gun violence.
“Again, if people are going to get illegal guns and run around the community, we’re going to work with our law enforcement partners to remove those folks," he said.
"If we can get to some young kids before they start picking up guns and teach them that’s not the way, hopefully that’s having some impact."
Officers in both departments monitor social media and are “constantly investigating and checking out the gun crimes and gun violence,” in an effort to remove illegal weapons from the community, Donath said.
“We won’t let up on that,” he said, “because we know that’s been the No. 1 issue in our community ... too many people shot, too many people killed.”
