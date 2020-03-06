Crime rates drop in Bloomington again, new stats show

"Last year we did set a record for Bloomington," said Donath. "There were 349 DUI arrests. I think the previous high was 306 DUI arrests in 2016."

Working between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., Bloomington patrol officer Brandt Parsley was responsible for 118 DUI arrests last year, said Donath.

DUIs in Bloomington are related predominately to driving under the influence of alcohol rather than drugs, said the chief.

"We think it's very important. We've had some unfortunate (DUI-related) tragedies in Bloomington," said Donath. "There was Michael Collins' car crash and Lauren Leffler, who was struck as a pedestrian."

In 2014, Collins died of injuries caused when a drunk driver hit the car in which he was a passenger. Leffler died after she was hit by a car while she was walking across the street near Washington and Main on June 24, 2012.

The council, in other action Monday: