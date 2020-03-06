Crime rates drop in Bloomington again, new stats show

BLOOMINGTON — Reports of serious crime dropped in 2019 in Bloomington, following an overall trend in place almost every year since 1997.
Chief Dan Donath will present the 2019 Unified Crime Report statistics to the City Council when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
The statistics cover homicide, forcible rape, robbery, aggravated assault/battery, burglary, theft, motor vehicle thefts and arson in the city. Cases totaled 1,492 last year, a 3 percent decrease from 1,537 in 2018.
There were declines in every category except for robbery, aggravated battery and arson.
UCR offenses are reported to both the Illinois State Police and to the Federal Bureau of Investigation by every police department in the United States.
The figures were posted Friday afternoon on the city's website after The Pantagraph sought them through a Freedom of Information Act request submitted last week. They can be viewed at
Except for spikes in 2008 and 2013, the city's crime numbers have declined since 1997, when there were 3,308 serious UCR crimes reported, according to police department officials.
One area that saw a significant decrease last year was homicide, said Donath, with only reported in 2019. There were nine in 2018.
"There was person killed and two other people struck and suspects in that case have been arrested and are awaiting adjudication," said Donath referring to an April 2, 2019, fatal shooting in the 1200 block of Orchard Road.
"2018 was an outlier," he added. "We usually have zero, one or two, so having nine was very much out of the norm for the city of Bloomington."
In 2019, robberies increased by 54 percent and aggravated batteries by 24 percent "due to the cultural of gun violence perpetrated by young males under the age of 25," said Donath.
There were 34 shootings in Bloomington, an increase of 19 since 2018. UCR statistics don't include shootings.
DUI enforcement continues to be priority, although the category is not included UCR statistics, said Donath.
"Last year we did set a record for Bloomington," said Donath. "There were 349 DUI arrests. I think the previous high was 306 DUI arrests in 2016."
Working between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., Bloomington patrol officer Brandt Parsley was responsible for 118 DUI arrests last year, said Donath.
DUIs in Bloomington are related predominately to driving under the influence of alcohol rather than drugs, said the chief.
"We think it's very important. We've had some unfortunate (DUI-related) tragedies in Bloomington," said Donath. "There was Michael Collins' car crash and Lauren Leffler, who was struck as a pedestrian."
In 2014, Collins died of injuries caused when a drunk driver hit the car in which he was a passenger. Leffler died after she was hit by a car while she was walking across the street near Washington and Main on June 24, 2012.
The council, in other action Monday:
• Will consider approving the final plat of the Boys & Girls Club Subdivision to facilitate the construction of a 45,000-square-foot clubhouse that will serve hundreds of children from Bloomington, Normal and McLean County.
The plat consists of two lots located south of Illinois Street and west of Erickson Street near Sunnyside Park.
"The final plat is necessary to subdivide the land so that they can move forward with this great $12-$15 million facility that will be out there," said city Communication Manager Nora Dukowitz. "We're very excited about the project."
• Will consider approving a resolution authorizing the city manager to approve a contract with the lowest responsible bidder for the supply of electrical energy with a 100 percent renewable option.
Lincoln-based Stone River Group, the city’s consultant to obtain energy supply pricing, is planning an March 26 bid date for 14 municipalities, including Normal and Bloomington. A contract would not take effect until July 2020. The city’s current municipal electric aggregation contract expires in June 2020.
Bloomington residents will automatically be enrolled in the energy supply program supplied through the contract unless they opt out.
