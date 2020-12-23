Crime Stoppers ceases McLean County operation

BLOOMINGTON — Crime Stoppers has stopped providing its services to McLean County and Bloomington-Normal police.
McLean County Crime Stoppers Vice President Brian Paccamonti said the group ran out of money.
“Our source of revenue was from court fines paid through the crime detection network and there is really a lack of fines being paid anymore, so we just don’t have the funding coming in,” Paccamonti said.
Crime Stoppers is a community program that allows people to provide anonymous information about crimes in exchange for cash rewards.
Bloomington interim Police Chief Greg Scott said the department received an email “maybe a week ago” from McLean County Crime Stoppers about them no longer operating, but “they didn’t go into a whole lot of detail.”
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said they were given the same notice.
“I think their message to local law enforcement was that if there’s an opportunity in the future, if things were to change, then certainly they would look at revisiting that,” Bleichner said.
Paccamonti said they had been talking about shutting down as funding began drying up throughout the year.
“Then in the last month or so, it really just came as finality that there is not going to be any money coming in in 2021, so we had to do something quick,” Paccamonti said.
Scott realized that Crime Stoppers’ activity had already been minimal over the past several months.
“It’s not like one day we had a bunch of stuff out and then they’re just gone,” Scott said. “I think things had started to dwindle for them over time and it was just time for them to say we can’t exist anymore, and I don’t know what all those reasons were or what their decision-making process looked like for them, but that’s where we are.”
McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage heard rumblings about funding issues, but said he was not aware of an official departure.
He said Crime Stoppers has been an asset for the community and for the police departments to get valuable information that helped solve investigations.
“It takes one of our tools and our options away when it comes to being able to get information on major crimes,” Sandage said.
Bleichner and Scott agreed.
“They’ve been a great partner of ours and I think it’s certainly a sad time in this sense because for the community at-large, I think there will be a void left there that Crime Stoppers helped and assisted a lot in crime prevention and crime solving,” Bleichner said. “I just think it’s unfortunate that that happened.”
“Crime Stoppers was a valuable tool that the community could use to make themselves safer and we’ll just have to change and adapt to other systems and we’ll continue to do what we can,” Scott said, adding that they still want to hear from the public.
He said Bloomington Police will have to be more active on social media and find other ways to elicit community assistance on unsolved cases.
“All of our mechanisms are still in full force,” Scott said. “We just don’t have the monetary reward that Crime Stoppers was able to provide, so that’s motivation for some folks, and other folks just out of their civic duty are happy to provide information, and that’s very helpful to us. We’ll continue to do the things we have been doing.”
Sandage questioned whether to blame the state’s new fines and fees structure, signed by former Gov. Bruce Rauner shortly before leaving office. It took effect in July 2019.
The new structure altered where some payments would flow to and it aimed to lower the overall cost of fines and fees. It resulted in a mix of some fees decreasing and some increasing.
“This happens to be a casualty to that fines and fees structure,” Sandage said.
Paccamonti acknowledged that possibility.
“A lot of it stems from new laws where if you can’t afford bail, then you’re released on your own recognizance,” Paccamonmti said.
He added that this is not necessarily a permanent departure.
“I’m sure if we could find a steady source of revenue that we could get the band back together and pick up again,” Paccamonti said.
He said they plan to notify the public in an annual end-of-December thank-you article in The Pantagraph.