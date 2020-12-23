Crime Stoppers ceases McLean County operation

“Then in the last month or so, it really just came as finality that there is not going to be any money coming in in 2021, so we had to do something quick,” Paccamonti said.

Scott realized that Crime Stoppers’ activity had already been minimal over the past several months.

“It’s not like one day we had a bunch of stuff out and then they’re just gone,” Scott said. “I think things had started to dwindle for them over time and it was just time for them to say we can’t exist anymore, and I don’t know what all those reasons were or what their decision-making process looked like for them, but that’s where we are.”

McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage heard rumblings about funding issues, but said he was not aware of an official departure.

He said Crime Stoppers has been an asset for the community and for the police departments to get valuable information that helped solve investigations.

“It takes one of our tools and our options away when it comes to being able to get information on major crimes,” Sandage said.

Bleichner and Scott agreed.

