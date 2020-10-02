Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this woman?

Bloomington — Crime Stoppers of McLean County is seeking the public's help to find a person who is wanted for felony charges.

Courtney M. Kinard, 31, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Her last known address is in Normal.

Kinard has used the alias of Courtney Kinard-Buchanan in the past.

Police said Kinard is wanted on charges of battery causing bodily harm.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call (309) 828-1111.

