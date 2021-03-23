Criminal charges dismissed for Bloomington man accused of battery

BLOOMINGTON – A McLean County judge dismissed five criminal charges against a Bloomington man last week, nearly a year after a human rights report found that jail staff failed to adequately provide him with his seizure medications in a timely manner.
Lavonte Rayford, 25, had five cases dropped, each aggravated battery charges against a nurse or peace officer, which were related to mental health and epileptic episodes. Four of the charges involved him throwing liquid at a nurse and correctional officers, a prosecutor said.
Rayford spent a combined 106 days in custody of the McLean County jail and the state department of human services, a written request for dismissal said.
After a private discussion with the defendant and his mother to reassure Rayford was cooperating with his treatment, McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Hornsby submitted to the court a motion to dismiss the charges.
Hornsby wrote that Rayford had not had contact with police in more than two years.
“The end result for me was: is this person in a place where they can be hopefully successful and not come back to court and not be involved in court, and what is the best outcome, what is the best result for justice purposes,” Hornsby told The Pantagraph.
An Illinois Human Rights Commission report found that McLean County jail staff did not provide Rayford with two doses of his seizure medications after being booked in the jail for a 2019 arrest.
The report stated that jail staff received his medication the evening of his arrest, but the report “could not find any evidence,” that he received his seizure medications, noting that he missed an evening dose on the day of his booking and one the following morning.
He had three seizures after missing both doses, the report said, but staff did not send him to a hospital until after he suffered a “serious injury” above his eye from a fall during the third seizure.
The report recommended that all McLean County Detention Facility officers and nurses be trained in certain jail standards and regulations, and suggested improving documentation and communication between officers and nurses.
In its written response, the county said it disagreed with the report’s conclusion, stating that staff is trained on the specific standards the HRA report recommended, but the county said it “will continue to monitor and review its policies and procedures, and train staff accordingly.”