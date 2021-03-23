Criminal charges dismissed for Bloomington man accused of battery

BLOOMINGTON – A McLean County judge dismissed five criminal charges against a Bloomington man last week, nearly a year after a human rights report found that jail staff failed to adequately provide him with his seizure medications in a timely manner.

Lavonte Rayford, 25, had five cases dropped, each aggravated battery charges against a nurse or peace officer, which were related to mental health and epileptic episodes. Four of the charges involved him throwing liquid at a nurse and correctional officers, a prosecutor said.

Rayford spent a combined 106 days in custody of the McLean County jail and the state department of human services, a written request for dismissal said.

After a private discussion with the defendant and his mother to reassure Rayford was cooperating with his treatment, McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Hornsby submitted to the court a motion to dismiss the charges.

Hornsby wrote that Rayford had not had contact with police in more than two years.