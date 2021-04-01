 Skip to main content
Danvers man accused of criminal sexual assault against minor
Danvers man accused of criminal sexual assault against minor

BLOOMINGTON – Criminal sexual assault and sexual abuse charges have been filed against a Danvers man.

Alexander B. Smith, 21, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault and two counts of criminal sexual abuse against a 15-year-old victim.

Bloomington police responded to a suspicious person report about 9:40 p.m. Sunday and officers located Smith, who told police that he “made a mistake,” a prosecutor said in court.

Smith admitted to police that he met with the minor at a Bloomington park where he committed sexual acts, a prosecutor said.

The night of his arrest, Smith indicated he was outside the victim’s house intending to take the minor with him to the Mackinaw state recreational park where he planned to camp with the minor for a few days, prosecutors said.

A defense lawyer argued that counts one and two – each criminal sexual assault and class 1 felonies – are legally deficient, citing a past case that states that age is not a sufficient basis to support a claim of criminal sexual assault, and that other factors are needed.

He said the probable cause matches only with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, or informally known as statutory rape.

Smith was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and was ordered to have no contact with the minor victim, their residence or school.

An arraignment is scheduled for April 23.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

