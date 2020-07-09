Danvers man charged with 8 felonies involving methamphetamine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Danvers man faces drug delivery charges.

Justin Lee Livingston, 36, is charged with seven counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine with drug transactions from March 11 to July 6 listed in the court documents.

He is also charged with unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver, accused of having 5-15 grams.

Livingston was released on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond. An arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 14.

A photo from the McLean County Jail was not immediately available.

Crime Stoppers of McLean County

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.