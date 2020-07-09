You are the owner of this article.
date 2020-07-09

Danvers man charged with 8 felonies involving methamphetamine
Justin Livingston

Justin Livingston

Livingston

BLOOMINGTON — A Danvers man faces drug delivery charges.

Justin Lee Livingston, 36, is charged with seven counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine with drug transactions from March 11 to July 6 listed in the court documents.

He is also charged with unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver, accused of having 5-15 grams.

Livingston was released on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond. An arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 14.

A photo from the McLean County Jail was not immediately available.

Crime Stoppers of McLean County

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

