You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Danvers woman charged with meth delivery
0 comments

Danvers woman charged with meth delivery

{{featured_button_text}}
Rhea Fitton

Fitton

BLOOMINGTON — Drug charges are pending against a Danvers woman.

Rhea B. Fitton, 30, is charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, accused in drug transactions of less than 5 grams and between 5 and 15 grams of the controlled substance in May, according to court documents.

Fitton was released on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.

Crime Stoppers of McLean County:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News