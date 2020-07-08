Danvers woman charged with meth delivery

Return to homepage ×
BLOOMINGTON — Drug charges are pending against a Danvers woman.
Rhea B. Fitton, 30, is charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, accused in drug transactions of less than 5 grams and between 5 and 15 grams of the controlled substance in May, according to court documents.
Fitton was released on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
